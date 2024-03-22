Submit Release
Ribbon cutting to celebrate skatepark renovations

The City of Lawrence is hosting a ribbon cutting for the renovation of the skatepark in Centennial Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, in Centennial Park, 600 Rockledge Rd.

The $250,000 renovation came through engagement with the skater community, namely the Lawrence Skaters Association, which aided in the selection of the new features. Additions included: a four stair, a rainbow rail, new ledges, a hip, a “slappy” curb, a flow bowl, and a “euro” gap.

After a short ceremony, a ribbon cutting will be held to officially reopen the skatepark. The Lawrence Skaters Association will hold a skate jam after the ceremony.

