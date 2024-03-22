FHP Announces Graduation of Lateral Recruit Class 18

March 22, 2024

~New State Troopers to Promote Safety on Florida’s Roadways~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) held a graduation ceremony last week for troopers who completed the lateral recruit class (LRC) at the FHP Academy. The LRC requires participants to have at least two years of prior law enforcement experience. Out-of-state certified officers are accepted after transferring their law enforcement certifications to Florida.

“Florida is a state known for law and order,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Our Governor and the citizens of Florida have put their trust in our State Troopers because of our tireless efforts to keep us safe from harm. Among today’s graduates, we have those with military backgrounds, law enforcement from other states, and current law enforcement joining the ranks of the Florida Highway Patrol, known as Florida’s Finest. We are confident through their training, they will serve with distinction and positively impact the lives of those they protect. We’re honored to welcome these new Troopers to this proud family.”

The graduating class of 13 lateral recruits consisted of four members with previous military experience (Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Airforce) and three who moved to Florida from out of state (Alabama, Wisconsin, Missouri).

Courtesy, service, and protection are FHP’s core values. The men and women who graduated made an oath to the citizens of the State of Florida, and when saying it, they promised to deliver a deliberate public expectation. FHP Troopers are often described as Florida’s finest because of their incredible support, professionalism, and service to their community.

For more information on becoming part of Florida’s proud law enforcement family, visit BeAFloridaHero.com. To find out more about Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.

