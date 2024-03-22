We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy RV Rolls into Atlanta Communities to Elevate Careers in Technology
Nebula Academy logo
The America Tour is an inspiring journey in an RV across the United States, aimed at highlighting the breadth of career opportunities within the technology sector”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'We Connect The Dots,' a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has teamed up with Nebula Academy for the "Empowering Communities Across America Tour," a unique initiative that blends technology, education, and community engagement.
— Laurie Carey President and CEO of Nebula Academy
"The America Tour is an inspiring journey in an RV across the United States, aimed at highlighting the breadth of career opportunities within the technology sector," says Laurie Carey, President and CEO of Nebula Academy.
The tour features a sustainable, solar-equipped RV, piloted by Carey and her faithful Labrador, Echo. The duo will visit high schools, colleges, and businesses in Atlanta to raise awareness about careers in technology.
We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy will be in Atlanta, GA, and surrounding communities on March 25th and 27th, and again on April 2nd and 3rd.
We Connect The Dots offers hands-on learning experiences that equip students with the modern skills needed for lasting careers in technology. We aim to create the right environments for skill development and long-term goal setting, focusing on young adults from 13 to 18 and adults over 18. Our mission is to prepare participants for a sustainable career path in the fast-evolving tech landscape.
Sponsors like Apex Systems play a crucial role in this tour, offering significant brand visibility, community engagement, and a tangible impact on education, alongside exclusive opportunities. Their support is vital in empowering individuals and strengthening the tech workforce.
If you're a business or organization interested in supporting our mission and having your brand featured on our RV, we're keen to display logos from partners who share our vision. As we travel through communities, your brand will be part of the journey. For those looking to start a tech career but unsure where to start, simply scan the QR code on our RV. You'll discover scholarship opportunities sponsored by our supporters.
"If you see our Nebula Academy RV, please feel free to stop and chat about careers in technology," invites Laurie Carey. "My friendly pup Echo and I would be happy to meet you."
For more information about We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy, visit www.WeConnectTheDots.org or www.NebulaAcademy.com.
Laurie Carey
Nebula Academy
+1 631-468-7477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram