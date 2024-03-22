Dave and Gwyn Page share their profound spiritual journey in “Go And Make Disciples Of All Nations – Matthew 28:19”
Find out what life is really like on the mission field in this compelling narrative.
He said the reason there are so many lost souls in the world is because we don’t tell them the good news, either here in the States or overseas, and they were going to hell.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave and Gwyn Page, in partnership with ARPress, published the book “Go And Make Disciples Of All Nations – Matthew 28:19.” This book is available and distributed worldwide. Grab a copy today and enjoy reading a book that’s hard to put down.
— excerpt from the book
Dave Page was born on October 15, 1933. His hobbies are bird hunting and fishing. He was pastor of several churches during college and seminary and several more years before entering the Navy chaplaincy.
Afterwards, the Lord guided him and his wife to the Moroccan mission field. In addition to his other responsibilities, he served as the pastor of an English-speaking church there. He served as the business manager and treasurer for the nations of Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine when they transferred to another country.
Gwyn Page, Dave’s beloved wife, was born on February 4, 1938. Her hobbies are oil and acrylic painting, reading, and writing. The day Gwyn Page married was when she became a preacher’s wife. Later she became a mother and a chaplain’s wife.
Following her husband's Navy retirement, they were sent to the mission field, where she contracted a virus that caused her to develop asthma and heart issues. They had no choice but to relocate to the cooler climate of Ukraine. She used the Bible as a text when teaching ESL in both nations.
Explore the ways this couple reached people with astounding results in “Go And Make Disciples Of All Nations – Matthew 28:19”. Travel with them as they go to exciting cities in Europe and North Africa. Learn of the difficulties the Pages had and how they overcame them.
Purchase a copy of “Go And Make Disciples Of All Nations – Matthew 28:19” by Dave and Gwyn Page through these links:
- Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Go-And-Make-Disciples-Of-All-Nations-Paperback-9798893303209/5290627133
- Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/go-and-make-disciples-of-all-nations-gwyn-page/1144729232?ean=9798893303209
- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Go-Make-Disciples-All-Nations/dp/B0CTCFXZ59/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.qPSKTrXf2EQ-GL1Ws25NaA.hXgpIi5YGNUsUTx0o3YhFCsDgZP6MhEz_Mfj4gBHnbo&qid=1710885568&sr=8-1
- ARPress Bookstore: https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/go-and-make-disciples-of-all-nations/
ARPress is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARPress is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.
