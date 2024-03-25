Submit Release
Allbridge and Uniguest Partner to Accelerate PropTech Adoption Throughout Hospitality and Senior Living Markets

New Certification Broadens Reach for Uniguest’s Digital Engagement Platform for Meaningful Guest and Resident Experiences

Allbridge has earned a reputation as a trusted, reliable technology integrator for our core markets; partnering with Allbridge feels like a natural move.”
— Lee Horgan
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allbridge, a leader in property technology (PropTech) solutions for the hospitality, multifamily, and senior living industries, today announced its certification as a Uniguest Digital Engagement Platform installation and reseller partner for North American hospitality and senior living customers. This partnership marks the organization’s joint commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of seniors and their families to deliver advanced solutions to create meaningful experiences for senior living residents and hotel guests.

Combining engineering and managed service expertise for hospitality, senior living, and multifamily properties, Allbridge has built a reputation for delivering complete solutions from design to implementation and beyond. Allbridge and Uniguest’s expanded partnership will combine to deliver a shared vision to offer unified software solutions for clients that help them engage their audience and create a more memorable experience.

“Allbridge has earned a reputation as a trusted, reliable technology integrator for our core markets; partnering with Allbridge feels like a natural move,” said Lee Horgan, Uniguest Chief Revenue Officer. “Together we’ll enhance the service and support for our digital signage and Interactive TV solutions across North America, where we’re experiencing rapid expansion. We’re excited by this partnership and know that our customers will benefit from Allbridge's service.”

“Uniguest is a powerhouse in the hospitality and senior living space and this partnership is incredibly exciting for our team,” said Matt Koch, Chief Customer Officer of Allbridge. “Uniguest’s software solutions, matched with Allbridge’s integration expertise and deep connection to hospitality and senior living communities nationwide, will be a great pairing for our shared customers.”

Uniguest's Digital Engagement Platform includes multiple services including Digital Signage, Interactive TV, and Casting.

About Allbridge
Allbridge provides property technology solutions that mitigate project risk, increase property value, and improve lives through end-user experiences for hospitality, multifamily, and mixed-use properties, currently serving over 7,000 properties and 1 million rooms across North America and the Caribbean. Owners, developers, general contractors, and operators benefit from Allbridge's combined engineering and support expertise with a vision of end-user digital convenience. Allbridge maximizes long-term project value while owning whole project accountability, from design and planning through the life of the building. For more information, please visit allbridge.com.

About Uniguest
Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, government, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as shown by its most recent NPS (Net Promoter Score) score of 81. Uniguest supplies turnkey technology solutions that include digital signage, IPTV / enterprise video and engagement apps, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. To learn more about Uniguest please visit www.uniguest.com and for the Uniguest partner program visit www.uniguest.com/channel-partners.

Erin Parks
Uniguest
+1 720-432-9653
You just read:

