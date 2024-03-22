SGS Presents ISO 14067 Product Carbon Footprint Verification Certificate to Haier Air Conditioning
EAST SUSSEX, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has presented Haier Air Conditioning with ISO 14067 greenhouse gases product carbon footprint certification for two of its P-series split air conditioners which feature carbon emission reduction technology.
Verification against ISO 14067 demonstrates Haier Air Conditioning's commitment to carbon emission reduction. It recognizes that the company’s carbon emission reduction technology, which utilizes the environmentally friendly, low-carbon refrigerant R290, has successfully completed SGS's comprehensive analysis and certification audit for greenhouse gas emissions throughout their life cycle.
SGS presented Haier Air Conditioning’s ISO 14067 certificate at the 43rd MCE international tradeshow – a major platform for organizations around the globe to showcase new products and technologies towards global green development – on March 12, 2024.
This award marks a significant step forward in a growing relationship between SGS and Haier Air Conditioning as the two companies cooperate in the field of eco-design of home appliance products. Through global quality and certification guarantees, both parties will progress the sustainable development of products to future-proof against new international regulations and build stakeholder trust.
Keith Hutchinson, SGS Deputy Director C&P Global Certification, said: “Congratulations to Haier Air Conditioning for achieving this standard which aligns to UN Sustainable Development Goals.
“We are witnessing a welcomed and increasing focus from manufacturers and brands on addressing global environmental concerns. For Haier Air Conditioning, the low-carbon transformation of the home appliance manufacturing industry is an absolute megatrend, and we look forward to supporting them every step of the way on their journey towards greener and cleaner products.”
SGS product certification services
SGS product certification, verification and approval mark services enables organizations to demonstrate compliance of their consumer products with the widest range of schemes for their markets. There is a whole range of product certification, verification and approval schemes that enable manufacturers, retailers and brands to meet country regulatory requirements, and highlight the specific qualities of a product, thereby giving them a competitive edge and enabling consumers to differentiate between the products available.
Learn more about SGS’s product certification services.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
