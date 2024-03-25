CORNELL ART MUSEUM SHOWCASES NEW EMOJI ART EXHIBITION
"Emotional Intelligence: Sculpting the Language of the Digital Age" Opens on April 5, 2024
The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square strives to present high-quality, diverse and inclusive art for all ages.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the opening of the Cornell Art Museum’s newest art exhibition: "Emotional Intelligence: Sculpting the Language of the Digital Age" by Matthew LaPenta. The exhibition, featured in the Cornell Art Museum’s Spotlight Gallery, will be on view April 5 to June 30, 2024 and is free and open to the public.
To celebrate its arrival, the museum is hosting an Opening Reception during First Friday Art Walk on Friday, April 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free event will feature a meet and greet with LaPenta, live music and refreshments.
“The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square strives to present high-quality, diverse and inclusive art for all ages,” said Marusca Gatto, the DDA’s Cultural Arts Director. “In showcasing this exhibition, we are sparking an important conversation on society’s use of emojis to communicate more effectively. By using these internationally recognized symbols, our emotions, thoughts and intentions are more easily understood by our intended audience.”
For the last 10 years, LaPenta has reimagined emojis in the enduring medium of bronze, creating a captivating dialogue between technology and tradition. He invites viewers to contemplate the evolving ways we convey feelings in an increasingly interconnected world. His one to five foot sculptures celebrate the universality of emotions and also serve as a reflection of our changing cultural landscape, where digital symbols take on physical form, preserving their significance for generations to come. He has shown his work across the U.S., as well as in Canada, England, Italy, and Japan.
“While experimenting with digital symbols in other mediums, I realized there was this whole other language of emojis that had yet to be recorded in a meaningful way,” said LaPenta.” Seamlessly merging modern communication with timeless artistic craftsmanship, LaPenta’s bronze sculptures transcend the digital realm, offering a tangible representation of the emotions and expressions that have become integral to contemporary human interaction. “If you think back to ancient times and the use of hieroglyphics,” added LaPenta, “we have been using iconography as language for over 5,000 years, and there is a universal significance to that.”
The exhibition is ideal for guests of all ages. The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public. Hours are: Wednesday 12-5PM; Thursday & Friday 12-7PM; Saturday 10AM-5PM; and Sunday 12-5PM.
Connect with the artist on Instagram @matthewlapenta.
For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.
About Cornell Art Museum
The Cornell Art Museum is the original Delray Elementary School building built in 1913. The City of Delray Beach bought the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The school building was named after George and Harriet Cornell in 1990 and renovated in 2017 with the support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about.
About Old School Square
Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900's as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garageis located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
