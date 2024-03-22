Learn turkey hunting basics at March 30 MDC program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Spring turkey hunting involves a variety of skills. Knowing how to locate a gobbler, call him into shotgun range, how to handle firearms in a safe fashion, and knowing the regulations are all parts of a successful and safe hunt.

Hunters can learn more about the fundamentals of this popular spring pastime at “Learning to Hunt: Turkey Hunting,” a free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) event on March 30 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The event will be from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and is for individuals of all ages.

At this event, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steven Govero will discuss the basics of spring turkey hunting. Topics that will be covered include legal bird identification, turkey habits and habitat, hunt preparation, locating a hunting spot, calling, firearms safety, regulations, caring for a harvested bird, and how to improve your shooting skills. They will provide good preparation for those wishing to participate in Missouri’s youth-only turkey season, April 6-7, or the state’s regular spring turkey season, April 15-May 5. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196397

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located in Greene County near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the facility by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.