Seminar was excellent! Ideal learning environment, interactive with relevant examples. Plan to use Kinesio Taping in practice, recommend to others.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining Kinesio University's global campus means becoming part of a community dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes and elevating quality of life worldwide. The university has partnered with Canvas LMS to provide an exceptional educational experience, enabling Certified Kinesio Taping Instructors (CKTI) to create and deliver online learning materials, foster student engagement, and offer timely feedback on skill development and learning achievements.
At Kinesio, the mission is education fueled by a vision to transform wellness practices and redefine conventional treatments. Within the organization, one will find a diverse team composed of medical professionals from around the world, as well as passionate and dedicated individuals. Kinesio University's global campus remains steadfast in its commitment to the renowned Certification Program (CKTP) and other Continuing Education (CE) specialty courses. Offering three distinct education tracks and support for multiple languages, Kinesio aims to disseminate its courses globally.
The Kinesio University Global Campus provides virtual classrooms in various locations, ensuring accessibility and convenience for participants. This global community serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and offers a unique opportunity to learn from practitioners worldwide. Kinesio's educational initiatives are inclusive, providing enriching experiences that promote healthier lifestyles for all.
