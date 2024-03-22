VN's coffee market share in Belgium surges over 20%

VIETNAM, March 22 -

HÀ NỘI — The market share of Việt Nam's coffee in Belgium has grown by over 20 per cent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The Import-Export Department under the ministry, cited data from Eurostat revealing that Việt Nam's coffee market share in Belgium's total imports from the non-EU market increases from 17,13 per cent in 2022 to 20,08 per cent in 2023, and further growth is expected in 2024.

Based on calculations, Belgium imported approximately 288,510 tonnes of coffee from non-EU markets in 2023, with a total value of nearly 1.12 billion euros (equivalent to US$1.22 billion). This represented a decrease of 26.9 per cent in volume and 31 per cent in value compared to 2022.

The average import price of coffee from non-EU markets in 2023 was 3,876 euros per tonne, showing a 5.6 per cent decrease from 2022. Among the different non-EU markets, the average import price for coffee decreased from Honduras by 14.4 per cent to 5,172 euros per tonne, and from Việt Nam, it decreased by 2.7 per cent to 2,391 euros per tonne.

In terms of supply sources, Belgium primarily imported coffee from non-EU markets such as Brazil, Việt Nam, Honduras, Colombia and Peru in 2023.

While Belgium reduced its coffee imports from Honduras and Colombia in 2023, the rate of decrease was lower compared to the reductions from Peru, Brazil and Việt Nam.

According to data from the Việt Nam's General Department of Customs, Việt Nam's coffee exports reached around 398,820 tonnes in the first two months of 2024, valued at $1.25 billion. This represented a 16.4 per cent increase in volume and a significant 68.0 per cent increase in value compared to the same period in 2023.

The average export price of Vietnamese coffee during the first two months of 2024 reached $3,146 per tonne, indicating a substantial 44.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. — VNS