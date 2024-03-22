Columbus Infrastructure, Housing and Tech Summit to feature distinguished panel
EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming Columbus Infrastructure, Housing and Technology Summit is set to take place on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater. This event, organized by National Center for Urban Solutions, will bring together key stakeholders and experts from various industries to discuss and address the infrastructure, housing, water, and technological challenges faced by the city of Columbus.
The summit will be moderated by Matt Barnes, a renowned journalist and news anchor from NBC4. With his vast experience in covering local issues, Barnes is the perfect choice to guide the discussions and ensure valuable insights are shared throughout the event.
One of the highlights of the summit will be the participation of a distinguished panel comprising notable individuals in their respective fields. Senator Michele Reynolds from Ohio and Joy Bivens, the Deputy County Administrator, will share their expertise on the housing challenges faced by the city, as well as potential solutions.
Additionally, John Gregory, the CEO of the National Center for Urban Solutions, will shed light on the infrastructure needs and opportunities in Columbus. His insights are expected to provide valuable guidance for the city's development and growth.
Brian Haemmerle, representing the City of Columbus Division of Water, will discuss the role of technology and innovation in addressing the city's infrastructure challenges. His expertise in water management and environmental sustainability will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand. He will be supported by John Stevens, of satellite-based infrastructure monitoring solutions company, ASTERRA, to share insights on water and infrastructure technology.
The Columbus Infrastructure, Housing and Tech Summit aims to foster collaboration among government officials, industry leaders, and residents to find innovative and sustainable solutions. By bringing together experts and stakeholders, this event will play a significant role in shaping the future of efficient and smart city growth in Columbus.
For more information or to register for the event, please visit housingandtech.eventbrite.com.
About National Center for Urban Solutions:
National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS) is a diversified social enterprise with an interdisciplinary approach to solving the needs of urban and underrepresented communities in health, workforce, and education. Our mission is to be the leading corporation advancing equity, community, health, and economic stability in urban communities. Founded in 1993, NCUS has served the urban community for over 30 years moving individuals mired in the negative impacts of urban poverty to socio economic self-sufficiency. Driven by our integrated model, we have built a national reputation through our grassroots philosophy.
