March 22, 2024

Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, March 26

State Board will review establishment of curriculum committee, graduation rate data

BALTIMORE (March 22, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, March 26 at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

The State Board will review cohort graduation rate data from the 2022-2023 school year and a proposal from MSDE to convene the Educate to Stop the Hate Committee (ESHC) to further review social studies curriculum standards and frameworks. The State Board will consider several regulatory actions and receive an update on the 2024 Legislative Session.

The State Board also plans to welcome stakeholders from the Maryland Association of Elementary School Principals (MAESP), Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP), and FreeState PTA.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Public comment registration opens the week before the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 22. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

