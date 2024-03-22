The Nordlys™ Light & Bright™ Treatment Now Available at Aphrodite Laser Skincare
Aphrodite Laser Skincare is one of the first clinics in Woodland Hills with this innovative treatment technology.
I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system.”WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Brown is proud to announce that Aphrodite Laser Skincare now offers the revolutionary Nordlys system from Candela. The Nordlys system was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Aphrodite Laser Skincare is one of the first clinics in Woodland Hills to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
— Dr. Greg Brown
One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright treatment. Light & Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body’s natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.
During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging.
"I am thrilled to be the first in Woodland Hills to bring the Nordlys system to our patients. The Nordlys device is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Dr. Greg Brown, medical director at Aphrodite Laser Skincare. The Nordlys system is more targeted and comfortable than other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. And, because of its gentle treatment approach, more than one treatment type can be done in a single session. “I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system," Dr. Brown said.
About Aphrodite Laser Skincare
Aphrodite Laser Skincare is a full-service, boutique med spa located on the 2nd floor of The Village, at Westfield Topanga, in beautiful Woodland Hills, California. Their mission is to inspire their patients to become the best version of themselves, not only by looking fabulous, but also by feeling healthy, revitalized, and renewed.
Dr. Greg Brown is a highly experienced medical professional who has devoted his career to the field of aesthetics. With over 20 years of experience, he has established himself as a leading expert in the industry, specializing in the use of neurotoxins, fillers, and various laser and microneedling treatments. Dr. Brown’s passion for aesthetics began early in his career, and he has since honed his skills through extensive training and hands-on experience. Thanks to his extensive training, years of experience, and commitment to excellence, Dr. Greg Brown is widely regarded as one of the top aesthetic professionals in his field.
For more information on Nordlys system treatments or Aphrodite Laser Skincare visit https://aphroditelaserskincare.com or call 949-547-8242.
Dr. Greg Brown
Aphrodite Laser Skincare
+1 949-547-8242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram