Governor Ron DeSantis Signs ‘Live Healthy’ Legislation Package

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs â€˜Live Healthyâ€™ Legislation Package

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.â€” Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed components of the 2024 ‘Live Healthy’ legislation package, which bolsters Florida’s health care workforce, broadens access to quality health care, and fosters innovation in the industry. Spearheaded by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, ‘Live Healthy’ will enhance health care across Florida by offering new training opportunities, improving access to healthcare services in rural areas, and promoting technological advancements.

“We are taking action to bolster our health care workforce to keep pace with our state’s unprecedented growth," said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I applaud Senate President Passidomo for her dedication to this cause, which contributes to positioning Florida as the freest and healthiest state in the nation.”

The bills signed today include:

SB 7016, which creates and expands training programs that will help to develop and retain Florida’s health care workforce in order to meet the needs of our growing state.

SB 7018, which harnesses the innovation and creativity of entrepreneurs and industry leaders to meet the needs and challenges of Florida’s evolving health care system.

SB 1758, which formalizes some of the great work already underway within the Agency for Persons with Disabilities through the First Lady’s Hope Florida initiative.

SB 330, which creates a new category of teaching hospitals dedicated to advancing behavioral health care through research, collaborating with our colleges and universities, and partnering with the state of Florida to address acute behavioral health care needs.

SB 322, which creates public record and meeting exemptions for personal identifying information for practitioners participating in the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact, and the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact. Florida’s participation in these compacts is established in SB 7016.

“The broad appeal of the free state of Florida continues to attract families, businesses, and seniors," said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. "These new Floridians are not bringing their health care providers with them. Live Healthy will grow the health care workforce we need to serve our communities, increase access, and incentivize innovation, so Floridians can have more options and opportunities to live healthy. I am so grateful to our Governor, our Speaker, Senators Burton, Harrell, Brodeur, Boyd and Collins, and so many others who helped Live Healthy come to life!”

“Expanding access to care for pregnant moms and Floridians in rural and underserved areas will help make Florida a healthier state,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “I look forward to working with Senate President Passidomo, the Florida State Legislature and Governor DeSantis to implement this legislation at the Florida Department of Health.”

“Governor DeSantis has proven to be an unrelenting fighter and champion for all Florida families, especially those with unique abilities, and today’s bill signing of Senate Bill 1758 is another example that leadership matters and Governor DeSantis delivers,” said Director of Agency for Persons with Disabilities Taylor Hatch. “With the leadership of the Governor and Legislative partners, this legislation provides a tremendous step towards building upon existing foundations, creating multiple pathways to serve at the earliest moment possible, and delivering for the incredible population we have the honor of serving.”

"Thanks to the strong leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and their commitment to build on the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that has successfully driven so many businesses and industries here to the Sunshine State, Florida can be a national model for quality and accessible health care,” said Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris. “The Live Healthy initiative will strengthen our health care workforce, break down barriers to care, and increase access to behavioral health. Importantly, this legislation makes strategic investments in innovation and technology, which can help us transform the delivery model, increasing access, bringing down costs, and improving patient outcomes.”