RE: I 93 SB MM 4.8 WATERFORD
I 93 SB MM 4.8 THE LEFT LANE IS CLOSED TO TRAFFIC, RIGHT HAND LANE IS OPEN FOR FLOW OF TRAFFIC, EXPECT DELAYS AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPIATE.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
From: Campbell, Shelly <Shelly.Campbell@vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, March 22, 2024 6:33 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 93 SB MM 4.8 WATERFORD
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 93 SB MM 4.8 in Waterford will be shut down until further notice due to a TT unit rollover. This incident is expected to last until further notice, Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173