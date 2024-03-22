Gary Klemp: Musician and Traveler

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Gary Klemp was born in Eureka, California on June 21, 1940 along with his twin brother, and passed away on March 20, 2024. They were the youngest of 5 children born to Ernest and DeLoris (Clark) Klemp. Gary attended the Seventh-day Adventist church and school through the 8th grade. He attended boarding high school at Monterey Bay Academy in Watsonville, CA. After graduation he studied music at Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA, earning his BA.

Gary spent 2 years in Vienna, Austria studying music, where he met his lifelong friend and fellow musician, Frances Dale. He taught music at the SDA schools in Fortuna and Redding, before taking a job at Sunnydale Academy in Missouri. The principal and choir director at Sunnydale moved to Wisconsin Academy in Columbus and took Gary with them. During those years he earned his masters degree from Andrews University in Michigan. He retired from teaching music at San Francisco and decided to travel the world. He started in Poland where he stayed for 2 years as an English teacher. He taught English and Bible for 8 years in Seoul, South Korea. He retired again and moved to Bangkok, Thailand. It was there that in 2010 he had a stroke and needed to move back home to Eureka where his family was.

Gary’s ancestors were part of the early Mattole Valley pioneers. He spent time in the summers with his grandparents. At the age of 12 he began playing the music for service at the Seventh-day Adventist church in Petrolia. Beginning in 2015 he made several trips out to Petrolia to do music once again and that was very special to him.

Gary was a devoted member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where he regularly played the organ and was involved with all the music. He also did music at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Eureka every Sunday and they also became his cherished church family. He played for many other churches and programs around the US and other countries throughout his life. He was a member of the local organ guild.

Gary was predeceased by both of his parents, sister Dorothy (Neville) Price, brother Lowell (Dixie) Klemp, brother Wayne Klemp and his twin, Larry Klemp. He is survived by his sister-in-law Dixie and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a memorial service April 6, 2024 at 3:00 pm, at the Eureka SDA Church, 4251 F street. Everyone is invited.