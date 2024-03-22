The Wingfeather Saga Season 2 Set to Release April 5, 2024
Largest Crowdfunded Animated Family Series Kicks Off New Season, Introduces Additions to Star-Studded Cast
"This season promises more secrets, adventures, and epic heart-stopping moments for the Wingfeather family," "PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Studios is honored to announce that Season 2 of the groundbreaking animated series, The Wingfeather Saga, will launch April 5, 2024. The Wingfeather Saga is the #1 crowdfunded animated family series and the new season will launch exclusively on the Angel Studios App.
“This season promises more secrets, adventures, and epic heart-stopping moments for the Wingfeather family,” shares showrunner Chris Wall. “The first season set a foundation for our 7-season series, both in story and animation style. This new season expands the world dramatically and I can’t wait for families to experience the next chapter.”
Distributed by Angel Studios, The Wingfeather Saga series is based on the best-selling novels by singer-songwriter and novelist Andrew Peterson with over 1.5 million copies sold.
The Wingfeather Saga Season Two adds a new slate of talent to the renowned cast, including BILLY BOYD (The Lord of the Rings), LESLEY NICOL (Downton Abbey), EVA WHITTAKER (Wolfwalkers) and MATTHEW RHYS (Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). They join a talent list of returning cast members, including JODI BENSON (The Little Mermaid), KEVIN MCNALLY (Pirates of the Caribbean), KELLEN GOFF (Five Nights at Freddy’s) and HENRY IAN CUSICK (Lost, The 100).
Synopsis:
Based on the bestselling books, The Wingfeather Saga chronicles the adventures and transformations of the Igiby family as they discover secrets of their family history, flee the evil Fangs of Dang, seek their place in the world, and make a stand against the mysterious ruler, Gnag the Nameless. They will need their special gifts and all the love of their noble mother and ex-pirate grandfather to survive the venomous Fangs, sea dragons, flabbits, and (gulp) toothy cows!
###
About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is the home of stories that amplify light. Through the Angel Guild, 260,000 members choose which film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. The studio enables creators and audiences to form passionate communities around creative projects, making the story behind the story as important as the final project. 104,000 Angel Guild members in 155 countries have invested nearly $80M in projects distributed by the studio to date. Angel Studios is behind the global box office hit, SOUND OF FREEDOM, which has earned $250 million in theatrical box office. Learn more at Angel.com
View the Press Kit here: https://www.angel.com/press/wingfeather-saga
Wingfeather Saga Season 2 Trailer