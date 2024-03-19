Christspiracy Opens in Theaters Across the US March 20 and 24

Christspiracy Key Art

From the producers of Cowspiracy, What the Health, & Seaspiracy, new investigative documentary asks, "Is there an ethical or spiritual way to kill an animal?”

Christspiracy has an exclusive discovery about Jesus Christ that has never been shown in theaters before. We believe what we have unearthed will transform history and the future.” — Kip Andersen, president and founder of AUM Films

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated film Christspiracy , the follow-up to the Netflix hits Seaspiracy, Cowspiracy (Executive Producer Leonardo DiCaprio), and What the Health (Executive Producer Joaquin Phoenix), opens in theaters across the United States on March 20 & 24 from Trafalgar Releasing as part of the film's worldwide release. The investigative documentary's findings are plausibly the most important discovery about Jesus Christ since He was crucified.Kip Andersen and Kameron Waters show how religious leaders of all faiths have overlooked or even promoted animal exploitation, some thinking they're teaching what Jesus wanted. Christspiracy asks the question: "Is there an ethical or spiritual way to kill an animal?"The film features interviews with Oxford University doctors, American priests, and religious leaders from Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism. It shows holocaust survivors and community leaders changing what they teach after witnessing the harrowing truth hidden from the public. The film explores humanity's relationship with animals and how they ended up on the plates of the human species and how we are living on a planet where over 90 billion animals are enslaved and killed, plus nearly 3 trillion fish killed every year as humans empty the oceans."Christspiracy, the latest documentary from Kip Andersen and Kameron Waters, takes us on a philosophical journey to find out the truth in relation to Jesus and the animals," says Oscar-winning actor and animal rights advocate, Joaquin Phoenix. "The film explores the answer from many of the world's religions and exposes unforgiving truths about animal cruelty in the name of religion."Kip Andersen, president and founder of AUM Films said, "Christspiracy has an exclusive discovery about Jesus Christ that has never been shown in theaters before. We believe what we have unearthed will transform history and the future.""In Christspiracy our world-exclusive has been at least double-sourced as we have Oxford University doctors plus senior theologians confirming it. Christspiracy includes teachings from Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism too. We reveal what the world's religions have hidden from people. Was it deliberate or the gravest mistake and atrocity of all time?"Tickets are available now at www.christspiracy.com . Fifty percent of the filmmakers net proceeds from ticket sales, will be donated to animal charities.Credits:Theatrical Release Date: March 20th & 24th, 2024Directors: Kip Andersen, Kameron WatersExecutive Producer: Kip AndersenCast: Kip Andersen, Kameron Waters, Professor James Tabor, Revd Professor Andrew Linzey, Dr Deborah Rooke, Michael B. Beckwith, Guru Singh, The 17th KarmapaRun Time: 103 Minutes

About AUM Films:AUM's (Animals United Movement) mission is to effectively and efficiently represent and elevate a harmonious voice for all life on this planet. We promote awareness and equality for all beings and the environment through all forms of media, social and environmental justice advocacy projects, and educational centers. We feel the best way to actualize world peace and to make our planet survive, and even thrive, is through a movement towards compassionate co-existence.About Trafalgar Releasing:Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 13,000 locations in 132 countries worldwide. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas led by an international team of specialists. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theater, and more from leading names in entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at trafalgar-releasing.com.

Trailer for Christspiracy