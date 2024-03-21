Angel Studios Offers Free Lesson Plans to Teach Students History Using the New Film Cabrini
CABRINI: A Historical, Art, Music, and Film Study Created for Middle and High School Students
Cabrini brings history to life.”PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After receiving an outpouring of support from parents and educators, Angel Studios has created Cabrini Lesson Plans for teachers that are available free of charge.
— Author Katie Mooney
These guides are designed for middle and high school aged students in all tracks of education: public, private, and homeschool. Cabrini’s unwavering dedication to the care of her fellow humans is something that transcends religion and politics and these lesson plans are intended to do the same.
“Cabrini brings history to life,” said author Katie Mooney. “As educators, we strive to engage our students and long to see them happily, and actively, participating in their own education.
With this lesson plan, my hope is that the educator and students, together, can not only enjoy learning about this era of history, but learn that despite whatever is up against them, they, like Cabrini, can find the strength to conquer their own setbacks and push to make the world a better place.”
These pre-watch and a post-watch lesson plans aid learning about the history of Italy and New York, the basic elements of film, three social reformation movements during Cabrini’s time, and the music of her era. Students will learn through a variety of styles, including question-led discussions, writing film reviews, and photography studies.
These comprehensive, easy to use guides include assets for the instructor as well, including a historical essay with grading rubric, a film review with grading rubric, and discussion questions on the film, historical context, and the art of the time. The Cabrini Lesson Plans are endorsed by educators, authors, a school district writing mentor, and a historian.
The free download for the Cabrini Lesson Plans are available HERE.
