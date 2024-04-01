Anesthesia Machines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The anesthesia machines market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $20.94 billion in 2023 to $23.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anesthesia machines market size is predicted to reach $34.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth in the anesthesia machines market is due to the increasing number of surgeries. North America region is expected to hold the largest anesthesia machines market share. Major players in the anesthesia machines market include General Electric Company, Medtronic PLC, Medline Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Datex-Ohmeda Inc., Covidien PLC, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Anesthesia Machines Market Segments

• By Product: Mobile Anesthesia Machines, Standalone Anesthesia Machines

• By Type: Continuous Anesthesia Machines, Intermittent Anesthesia Machines, Other Types

• By End User: Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Geography: The global anesthesia machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anesthesia machines are used to deliver anesthetic agents and gases to patients for the purpose of introducing and maintaining anesthesia.

The main products in the anesthesia machines are mobile anesthesia machines and standalone anesthesia machines. The anesthesia machine is used to give anesthesia to patients which helps them feel no pain at the time of medical surgeries. The main types are continuous anesthesia machines and intermittent anesthesia machines, and others. The various end-users involved are hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

