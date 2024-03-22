Local Historian Takes Visitors on a ‘trip through time’ on the Edge of the Arcata Bay

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Join local historian Jerry Rohde on April 3 for trip through time around the eastern edge of Arcata Bay as part of a First Wednesday Lecture Series sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM). His 1-hour talk on “Examining Early-Day East Arcata Bay” will be held at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center starting at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session.

Jerry will examine the major changes of the bayside area between Daniels Slough and Eureka Slough. He’ll look at the long-time presence of the Wiyot Tribe; the diking of the shoreline in the 1890s and early 1900s; and the development of ranchlands, small communities, and transportation corridors between the shoreline and Old Arcata Road.

The presentation will feature several dozen full-color historical photos and maps as it provides a historical context for dealing with the challenges to the bay shore posed by sea level rise. It will be based on Jerry’s short book with the long title, “Humboldt Bay Shoreline, North Eureka to South Arcata: A History of Cultural Influences,” published by Cal Poly Humboldt in 2020, which is available at no cost online at https://digitalcommons.humboldt.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgiarticle=1015&context=monographs.

Jerry’s presentation will be simulcast via Zoom at the following link: https://humboldtstate.zoom.us/j/84557047145pwd=ZzlDSGNJWXN0cno3Z2hCWFFTc095QT09 and uploaded afterward to the FOAM YouTube channel. For more information, contact the Interpretive Center at 707-826-2359.