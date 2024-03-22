Bob Johnson of Elbit Systems of America and Spirit AeroSystems to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OSPREY POINT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Johnson is former CEO and the chairman of two notable companies, Elbit Systems of America and Spirit AeroSystems.

As a prominent contributor towards the success of both companies, Bob’s exceptional record and history of leading and facilitating strategic planning helped shaped both company’s mission, vision, and work plan. His unparalleled success over the course of his distinguished career is rooted in both company’s core values, strong corporate culture, and more sustainable practices that redefine the future.

Elbit Systems of America, LLC is a U.S.-based wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., a leading global source of groundbreaking ultra -modern, technology- based systems for diverse defense and commercial applications. Elbit System of America, LLC provides innovative transformative solutions that safeguard lives. Their vision is designing a more protected and healthier world by being the trusted provider of choice for critical missions and needs.

The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, and as a leading systems provider, they develop and incorporate customer solutions for the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation industries. Elbit has eight additional facilities throughout the U.S., generating approximately $1 billion in annual revenue.

Elbit is a subsidiary of Elbit. The parent company is headquartered in Israel and is the principal defense product supplier to the Israeli government thus the technology is extremely valuable. Likewise, it serves the same purpose for the US government and contractors in the United States. The technology originates in Israel and is either duplicated in their US facility or passed through U.S. customs.

Spirit AeroSystems, headquartered in Wichita, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aero structures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Their proficiency in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions is first rate and the company's principal products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. They remain at the forefront of developing high performing structures and are continually developing new and more advanced technologies. Moreover, they are proud of their stellar reputation for delivering a quality team of skilled professionals and continually crafting intelligent solutions that meet the demands of our rapidly evolving global market.

Prior to his role as CEO and Chairman of Elbit and Spirit, Bob, a natural born leader, held a number of Executive roles. His aptitude for building relationships, standing by his commitments, along with his extensive understanding of every facet of the Aerospace and Defense industries, contributed to his distinguished career. As a result of his efforts and dedication, Bob rose through the ranks of numerous highly reputable companies. He was CEO of Honeywell Aerospace, Dubai Aerospace, and Chairman of Beechcraft. He served on Boards of Elbit, Spirit Airlines, Roper, and Spirit Aerosystems, United way, DragonTech, Arizona State University, and Xact.

Mr. Johnson was inducted to the Sigma Chi International Hall of Fame, the Singapore Business Hall of Fame and the Zanesville Ohio Hall of Fame. He was also named Executive of the Year by Miami University and the Farmer School of Business in 2007. He co-authored "Developing Global Leaders: A Guide to Managing Effectively in Unfamiliar Places," published with Palgrave Macmillan in 2012.

Bob strongly maintains that throughout his career he was able to successfully leverage his leadership skills with support of other mentors and colleagues. This helped support his visionary thinking. Decisive, pro- active, innovative, with strong integrity and ethical values, Bob says he is humbled and proud to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Close Up Radio will feature Bob Johnson in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 26th at 1pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday March 28th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.elbitamerica.com and www.spiritaero.com