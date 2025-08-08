Reiki Master and Teacher Dennie Sunbeam of The Mystical Energy Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with stress, negativity and health concerns, holistic alternatives are becoming more popular for those seeking physical, mental, spiritual and emotional well-being. The Mystical Energy, founded by Dennie Sunbeam, a renowned Holy Fire® III Karuna Reiki® Master and spiritual healer, is leading the way by offering an array of powerful energy healing services that embody multiple possibilities for one’s healing.

A Unique Journey to Healing

Dennie Sunbeam’s journey into energy healing began in May 2005 when faced with premenopausal health issues. Looking to avoid Western medication due to cancer concerns, she discovered Reiki—a spiritual practice offering holistic healing without side effects. Intrigued by a flier at a holistic health clinic in Del Mar, CA, Dennie took a leap of faith and signed up for a Reiki I & II class scheduled the very next day. The experience resonated deeply within her, eventually guiding her to become a Reiki Master and dedicated teacher. Since then, she has not looked back.

Reiki: A Holistic Approach to Well-Being

Reiki, which is a special kind of Ki (energy) that is a spiritually guided life force energy, that is channeled from source by a Reiki practitioner. It is a healing modality that transcends traditional western treatments by addressing root causes. Whether it’s emotional distress, mental imbalance, or physical pain, Reiki works holistically. It operates on the principle that healing involves restoring balance to the physical body, emotional and mental bodies by channeling the life force energy that influences health and the state of well-being.

Dennie emphasizes, “Reiki isn’t just about alleviating pain or reducing anxiety and stress—it’s about healing the core disturbance causing these experiences. Holy Fire® Reiki brings profound transformation, healing and release to the source of the issue, and from there heals all the symptoms that one is experiencing.”

Beyond Human Healing

The Mystical Energy extends its services to pets and animals, recognizing their heightened spiritual sensitivity. Animals often face unseen disturbances and emotional traumas, for which Dennie provides Reiki to soothe and heal. Remarkably, Reiki is adaptable for remote sessions and can even be programmed to deliver energy healing at specific times and places, making it a flexible solution for pets to receive distance healing.

Integrating with Modern Medicine

Increasingly, Reiki is gaining recognition within medical institutions. Over 800 hospitals in the United States, including intensive care units and surgical theaters, incorporate Reiki as part of their complementary care strategies. Studies show that Reiki can shorten recovery times, enhance the quality of patient’s sleep, reduce medication side effects, reduce healing time and significantly lower anxiety levels. Dennie is a Continuing Education Provider for nurses practicing in California and will receive credit hours for her Reiki training.

For Dennie, Reiki is not a mere alternative, but an essential complement to conventional medical treatment. It emphasizes a non-invasive, non-religious approach, appealing to everyone from all backgrounds, affirming and enhancing their spiritual beliefs without conflict.

A Powerful Tool for Positive Change

The Mystical Energy offers positive transformation, powered by the belief that true healing is limitless with Holy Fire®. Reiki empowers the practitioner by imparting them with the ability to channel the universal life force energy that heals and brings balance to life. Dennie’s approach includes creating Reiki Circles that amplify the healing potential through collective energy, reinforcing that together, practitioners have an exponential impact to healing outcomes.

“I would like for everyone to understand that Reiki isn’t just about an individual’s healing; it’s about cultivating universal compassion and driving positive change worldwide. By sending healing with the intention to support collective healing to places of strife, Reiki’s healing potential has unlimited positive results to those areas in crisis.”

Upcoming Reiki Training Courses

The Mystical Energy offers comprehensive certificated courses for all four levels of Holy Fire® Reiki that anyone can learn as there are no special skills one needs to possess. All classes are taught in-person or online under the guidelines of the International Center for Reiki Training founded by William Lee Rand in 1991.

About The Mystical Energy

Founded by Dennie Sunbeam in 2010, The Mystical Energy is a holistic practice dedicated to providing comprehensive Reiki healing services and education. Based on the principles of spiritually guided life force energy, it offers solutions for physical, emotional, spiritual and mental health, accessible both in-person and online

Close Up Radio recently featured Dennie Sunbeam in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, August 4th at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-reiki-master-and-teacher/id1785721253?i=1000720853396

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-reiki-master-288740016/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/43kYPPT3dTt2xFuFMn7M0T

For more information about Dennie Sunbeam, please visit https://www.themysticalenergy.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.