Empowerment Coach Nancy Regan of Brite Path Health Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WINCHENDON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether standing atop a summit in the White Mountains or walking the Hudson River Greenway in the heart of NYC, Nancy Regan—Spirit-Inspired Empowerment Coach and founder of Brite Path Health—has seen firsthand the deep emotional and mental shift that happens when we reconnect with nature. “Now more than ever, in this always-on digital world, we need to ground ourselves in something real,” Nancy shares. “Screens are stealing our presence, our peace, and our connection—not just from children, but from all of us. Nature brings us back to ourselves.” Through her work, Nancy encourages women to slow down, step outside, and find the clarity, joy, and well-being they’ve been missing—not in the next productivity hack, but in the stillness of the natural world.

At Brite Path Coaching, nature isn’t just a backdrop—it’s a healing partner. Founder and Spirit-Inspired Empowerment Coach, Nancy, believes that no matter where you live—whether it's city streets or country trails—there’s always a way to reconnect with the natural world. “It doesn’t have to be grand. A walk through a local park, a moment under your favorite tree, or simply listening to the birds outside your window can realign your energy,” she shares. Her deep passion for nature and its restorative power is at the heart of Brite Path’s mission. In addition to her transformative 1:1 coaching program, Nancy leads monthly hikes and soulful annual retreats, offering women the chance to step away from the noise and immerse themselves in hiking, yoga, Reiki, and guided meditation—creating space for joy, freedom, and complete well-being.

A Personal Journey Toward Wellness

Nancy’s story is one that resonates deeply with women everywhere. For years, she juggled the demands of family, career, and the never-ending pressure to give to everyone but herself—until she made the courageous decision to rewrite her narrative. By embracing self-care and placing her emotional well-being at the forefront, Nancy transformed her life from burnout to balance. “Self-care isn’t selfish or a luxury—it’s survival. It’s how we thrive,” she says. Her shift from doing it all to living in alignment with her truth is a powerful reminder that when we lead with courage, self-trust, and support, change doesn’t just happen—it becomes the catalyst for a more fulfilled, empowered life.

The Heart of Brite Path’s Mission

At the core of Brite Path is the sacred wisdom of the medicine wheel—an Indigenous teaching that honors the interconnectedness of our mental, spiritual, physical, and natural well-being. This is the foundation of everything that Nancy brings to her work. Her mission is clear: to help women break free from the noise and expectations of the world around them, so they can finally come home to themselves.

Through her signature blend of Reiki, nature, holistic nutrition, and intuitive coaching, Nancy supports women in breaking the cycle of burnout, stress, and overwhelm. “We’ve been conditioned to chase productivity, but real freedom is found in stillness,” she says. “It’s in the moments where we pause and reconnect with our true values, needs, and desires—not the ones society has placed on us.”

A Call to Action for Families

As someone who deeply understands the modern-day pressures families face, Nancy invites parents to slow down and carve out intentional time for what truly matters—connection. “Kids don’t need more screen time; they need us,” Nancy says. They’re craving real moments, real presence, and this comes from simply being outdoors together.

Her passion for emotional well-being began not just with women, but with young adults from all walks of life—diverse in age and backgrounds. While working at a local community college, Nancy witnessed the rise in stress, anxiety, and depression. So, she started a hiking club—giving them the space to step away from the chaos and reconnect with themselves through nature. Because nature is medicine.

Join Us on This Transformational Journey

Nancy is thrilled to invite you to her upcoming Rewilding Retreat this September—a soul-nourishing escape designed to help women reconnect with themselves, with nature, and with what truly matters.

This retreat isn’t just a getaway—it’s a guided journey back to your natural state of being aligned in your well-being. Rooted in Nancy’s signature blend of holistic tools, emotional wisdom, and deep connection to nature, the Rewilding Retreat offers a space for you to release the weight of burnout, realign with your truth, and restore your energy from the inside out.

Registration for the September retreat is now open. For more information on how to join, please visit Brite Path’s website at https://britepath.net/

About

Founded by Spirit-Inspired Empowerment Coach Nancy Regan, Brite Path is more than a wellness company—it’s a movement to help women break free from burnout and reclaim balance in their lives. Through personalized coaching, course Revive & Thrive Transformational Quest, monthly hikes, nature-immersive retreats, and soul-nourishing practices, Nancy guides women back to their true selves—mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Drawing from her own transformational journey, Nancy blends practical tools with deep inner work to help women create a life of clarity, well-being, and lasting fulfillment aligned with their true nature.

Close Up Radio recently featured Nancy Regan in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, August 1st at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-empowerment-coach-nancy-regan/id1785721253?i=1000720567763

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-empowerment-coach-288463535/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/66zuVtizkce5ZDDY59mefF

For more information about Nancy Regan and Brite Path, please visit

https://britepath.net/,

https://info.britepath.net/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nancy-g-regan-790570207/

https://www.facebook.com/britepathhealth/

https://www.instagram.com/britepathhealthcoaching/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.