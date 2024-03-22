Despite Threats Muslims, Jews, and Christians Unite in Abrahamic Harmony to Break Fast of Ramadan and Esther
WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 21, 2024, people from different faiths came together for a heartwarming event amidst threats and division. The occasion marked the breaking of the fast for Muslims during Ramadan, the Fast of Esther for Jews, and Nowruz for many Persian cultures. Despite the challenges faced by Congregation Bnai Tzedek in Potomac, Maryland, and the women of Ammwec, American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, individuals showed solidarity and unity in celebrating the tradition of fasting.
HIs Excellency Bosnian Ambassador to the United States, addressing the Muslim Jewish Solidarity Iftar
Hosted by Kelly Goldberg and Soraya Deen, with a special address by Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt and Anila Ali, the event welcomed a diverse audience. Keynote speakers, including Ambassador His Excellency, Michael Herzog of Israel and His Excellency Sven Alkalaj, Ambassador of Bosnia, emphasized the importance of coming together regardless of religious backgrounds. Ambassador Alkalaj is Jewish and represents a Muslim majority nation of Bosnia and and that is a beautiful example of how Muslims and Jews can work together.
The Deputy Ambassador & Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism from the Department of State, Mr. Aaron Kayak, also shared his commitment to fighting hate and lauded the efforts of the organizers to bring people together at a difficult time. He also stated that no one should have to be afraid to fear attending a house of worship.
The evening concluded with a beautiful moment as Muslims and Jews broke the fast together, followed by a shared prayer led by Honorable Imam Faizul R. Khan who has been named in the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World.
The event showcased the power of unity in the face of adversity and the beauty of different faiths coming together. More events like these are needed to promote understanding and tolerance among communities.
