SABESP ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world, announces today its 2023 results.

In 2023, adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 9,634.3 million, up by R$ 2,546.6 million (+35.9%) over the R$ 7,087.7 million reported in 2022, excluding the effects of the Incentivized Dismissal Program (IDP). Consequently, the EBITDA margin adjusted to the IDP reached 37.7% compared to 32.1% in 2022, and the adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding both the IDP and the construction revenue) reached 48.2% compared to the 41.2% previously reported.

Including the effects of the IDP, adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 9,104.7 million, up by R$ 2,017.0 million over the R$ 7,087.7 million reported in 2022.

Excluding the provision for the IDP, net income came to R$ 4,053.1 million in 2023, up by R$ 931.8 million (+29.9%). Considering the effect of the IDP, net income reached R$ 3,523.5 million in 2023, compared to the R$ 3,121.3 million reported in 2022, an increase of R$ 402.2 million (+12.9%).

The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br/en/

