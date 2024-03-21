Congratulatory Letters from Singapore Leaders on the Indonesian Presidential Election

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory letters to Indonesian President-Elect Prabowo Subianto on his victory at the Indonesian Presidential Election, which was held on 14 February 2024. The text of the letters are appended.

20 March 2024

His Excellency Prabowo Subianto

President-Elect

Republic of Indonesia

Dear President-Elect Prabowo

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to convey my heartfelt congratulations on your election as the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia. The strong mandate you received demonstrates the confidence and trust that the Indonesian people have in your ability to lead Indonesia towards greater progress.

Singapore and Indonesia have a robust relationship underpinned by abiding ties of kinship and friendship. I am confident that under your leadership, Indonesia and Singapore will continue to be close friends and partners, as we work together to strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of our people.

I was happy to meet you in November 2023 in Singapore for the conferment of the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera) [Distinguished Service Order (Military)], which recognised your significant contributions towards strengthening the close and longstanding defence relations between Indonesia and Singapore. I look forward very much to our next meeting and welcome you to visit Singapore soon.

I wish you good health and success.

Yours sincerely

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Dear President-Elect Prabowo,

Congratulations on your election as the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia. You won a strong and clear mandate from all Indonesians.

Singapore and Indonesia enjoy good and friendly relations. During your career, you have contributed significantly to enhancing the close ties and cooperation between our two countries. At a personal level, I and my colleagues have greatly valued your goodwill and friendship, built up as we worked and cooperated with each other on many matters over the past decades. I treasure our many conversations over the years, and have always appreciated your insights on regional and global developments.

With your support as the next President of Indonesia, I am confident that we can build on this strong foundation to take bilateral relations forward for the benefit of future generations. New growth areas such as the green and digital economies, sustainability, healthcare, and human capital development offer many exciting opportunities where we can pool our complementary strengths. Regionally, there is also much that Singapore and Indonesia can achieve by working together to advance ASEAN interests.

I wish you good health and every success as you assume the highest office of the land. I look forward to meeting you again soon.

Yours sincerely

Lee Hsien Loong

