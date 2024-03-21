MPD Seeks Suspects in Northeast Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects who robbed an establishment in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at approximately 4:11 a.m., the suspect approached two employees, inside of an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employees complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/qstHnlnfJ6o

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24042077

