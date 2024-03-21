Submit Release
MPD Seeking Suspects in Mt. Pleasant Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying these suspects involved in a robbery in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, D.C.

 

On Wednesday, March 21, 2024, at 1:06 a.m., the victim was walking home when he noticed the suspects cross the street towards him and began following him. The victim attempted to run away, but one of the suspects grabbed the victim by his jacket and threw him to the ground. The other suspect began removing items from the victim’s jacket pockets. The suspects both fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24042601

 

###

