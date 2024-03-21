Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Robbing Two Establishments

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are announcing the arrest of a man involved in two armed robberies in the District.

 

On March 17, 2024, at about 11:40 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest and walked behind the counter where employees were. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the employees open the register. The employee complied. The suspect took cash from the register and fled the scene. CCN: 24040831

 

On March 18, 2024, at about 5:20 a.m., the suspect entered a business in the unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast and walked behind the counter where employees were. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the employees open the register. The employee complied. The suspect took cash from the register and fled the scene. CCN: 24040896

 

About two hours later, Fifth District officers were patrolling in the area of North Capitol Street, Northeast when they observed the suspect wearing the same clothing described in the robbery. Officers detained the suspect without incident.

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 37-year-old Anthony Maurice Smith was arrested and charged with the above Armed Robbery offenses.

 

