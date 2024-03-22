Kris London Teams Up with XSET to Launch the 'No Limit' Range Collection

BOSTON, MA, US, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kris London, one of the most recognizable faces in the sports and gaming community, has teamed up with XSET for the much-anticipated launch of the 'No Limit' Range Collection. Born from a shared vision of transcending conventional limits, this collection embodies the essence of pushing beyond what's possible, on and off the court. It's a nod to those who set their own limits and aim higher, crafted with the authenticity and passion Kris London is known for.

The collaboration between Kris London and XSET introduces a collection that includes a hoodie, t-shirt, pants, and a hat. Each item features the inspirational phrase “There is no limit to who I am and what I am,” complemented by a distinctive “Range” motif, while the hat reminds wearers they have “No Limits.” The consistent theme across the collection underscores breaking through personal limits while emphasizing the aesthetic and practical aspects of the apparel.

London, known for his dynamic presence both as a former collegiate basketball player and a content creator, brings his journey of limitless potential to life with this collection. “I’m super excited to roll out the ‘No Limit’ Range Collection with XSET. This one’s for anyone who’s into sports, gaming, or pushing the envelope in their own unique way. It’s about breaking boundaries, not just in how we play but in how we think and live."

In tandem with the collection's launch, Kris London and XSET are launching the #XSETRange Challenge, inviting fans to showcase their basketball skills and shoot their shot from the deepest range possible. To enter, participants must share a video between 10 to 60 seconds long on Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram using the hashtag #XSETRange, and follow XSET and Kris London on the platform where they post. This challenge is not just about skill; it's about creativity, ambition, and the spirit of competition. Submissions for the #XSETRange Challenge are open now and close on March 31. The challenge culminates in a live winner announcement on Twitch on April 5. With a grand prize of $5,000 and exclusive merchandise on the line, it's a celebration of what it means to live without limits.

Available exclusively at xset.com, the “No Limit” Range Collection is a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared belief in limitless potential. As Kris London and XSET look to the future, they invite everyone to embrace a life without limits.



About XSET

Founded in 2020, XSET is the fastest-growing gaming lifestyle brand in history and redefines what it means to be a gaming brand today. Built on a foundation of diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. Sitting at the intersection of music, sports, art, entertainment, and fashion, XSET is leading gaming culture. At the same time, its robust merchandise offerings, some of the most sought-after in the industry, feature high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET creates content via online experiences and IRL events, including, among other things, gaming lounges in leading nightclubs such as Drai's Las Vegas and Big Night Live Boston, a partnership with the Boston Red Sox, and interactions with Sophia, an advanced AI gamer robot (XSET was first and, so far, the only org in history to sign a robot). XSET is changing the game and will continue innovating and excelling while building a brand focused on business fundamentals. For more information, visit XSET.com