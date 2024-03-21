Submit Release
Finding Focus: Revolutionizing ADHD Care with Affordable and Accessible Virtual Care

Why is everything so hard for me? Could it be ADHD? Start your ADHD journey today. Accessible anywhere. Finding Focus.

Could it be ADHD?

Finding Focus is changing the landscape of ADHD care in Canada with its fast, affordable, and accessible virtual assessments.

I knew right away that Finding Focus was unlike any other. They really do make you feel heard and cared about!”
— The Krista London
OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding Focus is on a mission to eliminate barriers, reduce stigma, and provide quality mental health services. With a patient-first philosophy, Finding Focus aims to break barriers and promote equity in mental healthcare.

Finding Focus believes that everyone deserves personalized and compassionate care for their mental health. The patient-first philosophy is reflected in Finding Focus's dedication to breaking down barriers and making healthcare accessible to all.

While specializing in ADHD assessments, Finding Focus goes beyond by addressing comorbidities associated with ADHD. The holistic approach recognizes the interconnected nature of mental health, providing tailored treatment plans to meet the unique needs of each individual.

Finding Focus prioritizes efficiency in healthcare delivery. Members can book a virtual visit with a clinician within 1-2 days on average, setting a new standard for prompt and accessible mental health care. This short wait time ensures that individuals receive timely assessments and support, contributing to overall mental well-being.

Finding Focus is breaking down geographical and financial barriers, bringing healthcare directly to individuals. The company's innovative virtual assessments empower individuals to prioritize their mental health without constraints, ensuring that quality care is accessible whenever and wherever it's needed.
Finding Focus is available to Canadians located in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia, Saskatchewan.

