Soaps and Sprays Back In Stock at Sisters of the Valley

hand-made soaps vegan gelcaps for pain, for sleep, for resliance oil drops are a gentle alternative to swallowing pills

Very Popular and Consistently In Stock for 7 Years - Until the Floods and Mudslides Came

Many of our customers have been eagerly awaiting the return of the soaps and sprays, so it might not feel newsworthy to anyone else, but to us, it’s a big deal.” — Sister Halla

MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sisters of the Valley, a pioneer in natural personal care products, is pleased to announce the restocking of their highly sought-after soaps and sprays , following a period of product scarcity caused by unforeseen financial challenges.The company faced a significant setback in the fall of last year when promised federal government funds, specifically the Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERTC), were not delivered as expected. This, compounded by the natural disasters that hit the west coast left the Sisters in a position where they had to allow non-critical inventory to be depleted."We didn't know how dependent we were on west coast buyers until the floods and mudslides. Even though they are less than 30% of our buyers, west-coast buyers outspend those in other states, and that’s where we underestimated the impact,” reflects Sister Kate. "If thirty percent of your customers suddenly can’t buy, that’s one thing. But if they represent 50% of your sales, that’s another thing. Our west-coast sales were more like the latter, so the natural disasters were devastating. But even though the challenges we faced last year were immense, they also highlighted the tremendous patience and support of our old and new customers.”Pre-pandemic sales levels have not returned and may never be returned for the CBD industry. Despite this, and despite the delays with the ERTC, the Sisters recently did receive drought grant funds providing a much-needed lifeline, and the opportunity to re-stock Sister Kass’s popular soaps and sprays.“We buy all our soaps and sprays from Sister Kass, who developed that as her own cottage-industry many years ago, shortly after she took her vows,” explained Sister Camilla. “She makes big batches for us and we buy them from her wholesale and we’ve been doing it this way for a long time.”The Sisters are determined to build jobs that provide economic self-sufficiency and independence for the women. Sister Kass’s soap and spray making is only one example of this at work. Sister Maria, in New Zealand, is making and selling kava kava hemp balm in the same manner.The unique partnership with Sister Kass and others, embodies the Sisters commitment to empowering women in business. While not a non-profit organization, the Sisters of the Valley, no matter where the medicine is made, set aside five percent of every batch for the local people who can't afford to pay for it. More importantly, the for-profit status is deliberate in regard to their mission to support female entrepreneurs like Sister Kass, in providing them with opportunities to own and operate their own small businesses."We believe that empowering women to own more businesses is key to fostering positive change in our communities," said Sister Camilla. "By sourcing products from Sister Kass and other Sisters working from their own kitchens, we return to honorable ancient ways, we get high-quality natural personal care items, and we also contribute to the growth and prosperity of women-led enterprises."“Many of our customers have been eagerly awaiting the return of the soaps and sprays, so it might not feel newsworthy to anyone else, but to us, it’s a big deal,” concluded Sister Halla, the youngest of the Sisters living on the farm in Merced.The restocked inventory includes four varieties of hand-made soaps – aloe vera, arnica, coffee and lemongrass, and two varieties of sprays – lavender and clary sage. The sprays come with gemstones in them. The soaps are kissed with a drop of the Sisters’ CBD oil as they cool. The soaps and sprays can be found on the sisters store at www.sistersofthevalley.org

the many products made by the hands of the Sisters