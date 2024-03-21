March 21 - Larry Liston Qualifies for State Primary Ballot
News Release
Denver, March 21, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Larry Liston, Republican candidate for Colorado State Senate District 10, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.
Candidates for Colorado State Senate are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Larry Liston submitted 1,274 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,451
Number of entries rejected: 177
Number of entries accepted: 1,274
Number of valid signatures required: 1,000
A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.