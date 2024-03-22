BrandStar Donates Virtual Production LED Volume to Florida Atlantic School of Communication and Multimedia Studies
Collaboration includes renaming the school’s TV studio to BrandStar Studios @ Florida Atlantic, along with internships and career development.
Access to this evolving virtual and mixed reality technology will provide unique opportunities for students and we look forward to seeing their success.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrandStar, a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company, has donated and installed an LED Volume Wall and ICVFX (in camera virtual production) Technology at Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, offering unprecedented access to the latest in virtual production technology to its students.
— Mark Alfieri, CEO BrandStar
Located inside FAU’s TV studio, which is now named BrandStar Studios @ Florida Atlantic , the screen allows students to be on the cutting edge of the evolution of content creation to gain experience in real-time rendering using Unreal Engine software.
Aspiring developers, artists, designers, gamers, journalists, content creators and storytellers will graduate with high-demand virtual production skills, giving them a competitive advantage in today’s job market.
Along with the LED Volume Wall donation, BrandStar will also provide advisory services to professors in the School of Communication & Multimedia Studies (SCMS), and mentorship and career development opportunities for students.
“It is extremely fulfilling to gift this technology to the students of FAU,” says Mark Alfieri, CEO of BrandStar. “Access to this evolving virtual and mixed reality technology will provide unique opportunities for students and we look forward to seeing their success. By learning how to maximize their utilization of this state-of-the-art technology, doors will open and allow FAU graduates opportunities to work in the television, film, advertising, unscripted, scripted and music industries, to name a few.”
Graduates of FAU’s School of Communication & Multimedia Studies in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts & Letters are consistently appointed favorable positions in the TV, film, and production industry. BrandStar’s contribution will help further provide the tools, mentorships and guidance that support students’ learning at FAU and success after college.
Dr. Carol Bishop Mills, Director of the SCMS, says this gift is transformational for the program. “Having this partnership with BrandStar provides our students with unparalleled access to cutting-edge technology as well as educational and career support. They will leave school ready to enter the field of digital production and have a significant advantage over peers at other institutions.”
This gift impacts the entire Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. According to Dean Michael Horswell; “BrandStar Studios @ Florida Atlantic will become a campus hub that connects students and faculty in communication, film production, theater, dance, and music to engage with digital production technologies that are revolutionizing their fields.”
###
About BrandStar
BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.
About Florida Atlantic University:
Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.
Israel Kreps
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 786-374-3434
ikreps@krepspr.com