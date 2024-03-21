New Attractions & Amenities Coming in 2024 to Hawaiian Falls Waterparks
We are continuing to invest in the parks, so families have a safe and fun environment to create memories now and in the future.”ROANOKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Falls announced new attractions and enhanced amenities at its waterparks in Mansfield and Roanoke for the 2024 Season, which kicks off in early May with a sneak peek for Season Passholders.
“We are thrilled to bring new attractions, ride enhancements and guest amenities to our Texas parks this summer,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Marketing Officer, Hawaiian Falls. “Our waterparks are extremely popular within the communities they serve. We are continuing to invest in the parks, so families have a safe and fun environment to create memories now and in the future.”
Hawaiian Falls Roanoke will introduce the Wahoo Wave, a fun and exciting family water ride designed to deliver just the right amount of excitement for thrill seekers while making sure the ride finishes with a refreshing splash to complete the experience.
Hawaiian Falls Mansfield will introduce the Lava Launch, a new take on the exhilarating drop capsule experience. Venture if you dare to the top of Mount Doom, a dormant Hawaiian volcano. Enter your launch capsule where you’ll anxiously await a sudden free-fall, plummeting to escape a massive volcanic eruption just as Mount Doom erupts into a fiery finish!
In both Mansfield and Roanoke, the parks will debut Ohana Hall. (Ohana is Hawaiian for family.) Mansfield will offer a 2,500 square-foot outdoor shaded food and beverage facility and Roanoke a 4,500 square-foot facility. Ohana Hall will be a place for families and friends to gather for food, refreshing drinks or adult beverages.
2024 season passes are on sale now and include unlimited visits to all three Texas Hawaiian Falls waterparks and other amazing perks. Season passholders will enjoy an exclusive sneak peek weekend on May 4th & 5th.
Hawaiian Falls is now hiring applicants 15 years of age and older to work in a safe, fun environment. There are opportunities for first-time job seekers, students, teachers, single parents, extra wage earners and senior citizens to become Hawaiian Falls Ambassadors.
Ambassadors enjoy flexible hours and schedules to fit their availability and receive a complimentary Season Pass plus four daily admission tickets each month they work to bring friends and family to enjoy the waterpark. For more info and job descriptions, visit hfalls.com/employment.
For information about special events, operating hours, directions, tickets, and season passes, visit hfalls.com.
