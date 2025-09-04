MLV Dallas Names Shannon Winzer as Inaugural Head Coach

MLV Dallas has Named Shannon Winzer as its Head Coach

MLV Dallas, the professional women’s volleyball team making its debut in January 2026, has named Shannon Winzer as the team’s first head coach.

We are building a world-class franchise in Dallas and Shannon Winzer’s top level international experience and track record are a perfect fit,” — Grady Raskin

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLV Dallas , the professional women’s volleyball team making its debut in January 2026, has named Shannon Winzer as the team’s first head coach. Winzer, who most recently served as Head Coach of Canada’s Women’s National Volleyball Team (2021-2024), brings a wealth of international experience and a strong record of success to North Texas as the franchise prepares to kick off its inaugural season.“We are building a world-class franchise in Dallas and Shannon Winzer’s top level international experience and track record are a perfect fit,” said Grady Raskin, President and CEO of MLV Dallas. “Shannon embodies everything we want in a leader—competitive excellence, player development, and a passion for growing the game. She is the right person to set the tone for MLV Dallas on and off the court.”Winzer guided Canada’s national team through multiple Olympic cycles and has been recognized for her ability to develop and inspire elite athletes and build winning teams. Canada climbed from World No. 18 to a program-best World No. 8, delivered its best-ever VNL finish in 2024, and produced a historic performance at the 2022 World Championships.She was Head Coach of the Australian Women’s National Team and led the Volleyball Australia Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport (2016–2019). Her coaching career in Australia also included roles as Assistant Coach for the Senior National Team, Head Coach of the U23 National Team, and Head Coach of the Melbourne University Blues, guiding them to four consecutive national titles.Winzer will begin assembling her coaching staff and working with MLV Dallas leadership on player development ahead of the team’s first training camp in December.“I am thrilled to be joining MLV Dallas and to help shape the foundation of this franchise,” said Winzer. “Dallas is a city that loves its sports, and I can’t wait to build a team that reflects that same energy and spirit. Our players will inspire the next generation of athletes and fans while competing—and winning—at the highest level of professional volleyball.”The head coach announcement marks another major milestone for MLV Dallas as it works towards the MLV season kick off in January 2026. MLV Dallas joins one of the nation’s most dynamic sports markets, with a mission to elevate women’s professional volleyball and create new opportunities for athletes, fans, and the community.Several recent player signings showcase the caliber of talent joining MLV Dallas. The roster includes setter Celia Cullen, outside hitter Geli Cyr, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, opposite hitter Willow Johnson, outside hitter Isabel Martin, outside hitter Caroline Meuth, libero Kylie Murr, three-time All-American opposite hitter Kelsie Payne, setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk, and standout attacker Sofia Maldonado Diaz.MLV Dallas plans to announce the official team name, the franchise’s home venue and the 2026 game schedule over the next few months.ABOUT MLV DALLASMajor League Volleyball, entering its third season, is the longest-running formal professional volleyball league for women in the United States. Designed to elevate the sport through world class competition, commercial innovation, and cultural relevance, MLV brings together elite athletes, visionary leadership, and global ambition. With alignment to USA Volleyball and a commitment to Olympic development, MLV serves as the premier pathway from professional play to the world stage.For more information about MLV Dallas, visit MLV DALLAS or follow the team on social media at dallasprovball.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.