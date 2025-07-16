Carl Cravens Appointed President of Susser Bank

Sam L. Susser, Chairman and CEO of Susser Bank with Carl Cravens, President and Chief Banking Officer.

Susser Bank announced the appointment of Carl Cravens as President and Chief Banking Officer.

Carl is a valuable member of our executive leadership team, and this expanded role is both well-earned and a natural next step as we continue to grow.” — Sam L. Susser

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susser Bank announced the appointment of Carl Cravens as President and Chief Banking Officer, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Cravens will continue to report directly to Sam L. Susser, Chairman and CEO, and assume responsibility for all commercial banking, credit functions and marketing across the Bank’s footprint.“Carl is a valuable member of our executive leadership team, and this expanded role is both well-earned and a natural next step as we continue to grow,” said Susser. “His deep experience in Texas banking and the trust he’s earned from colleagues and clients alike make him the ideal person for this position.”Cravens joined Susser Bank in 2018 and has been instrumental in scaling its commercial banking platform. With more than 30 years of experience at institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, BBVA Compass, and Southwest Bank, he has a proven track record of delivering results in both large and mid-sized banking environments.Most recently, Cravens served as Dallas-Fort Worth President and Chief Banking Officer, where he oversaw commercial banking in the region, statewide treasury management sales, marketing and client experience.“Being part of Susser Bank’s growth journey has been a privilege,” said Cravens. “I’m honored to take on this expanded role and to lead an exceptional team as we continue to invest in our clients, our people and the communities we serve.”A lifelong Texan, Cravens is deeply committed to civic leadership. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Economic Development Council of the Greater Dallas Chamber of Commerce and is a board member of the University of Texas Arlington College of Business. He also sits on the Finance Committee for Texas Health Resources. Cravens previously served on the Audit Committee of the North Texas Community Foundation and is a past Chairman of the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, and the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.He was also a founding member of the first Miracle League in North Texas, where he helped establish a baseball field for children and young adults.Cravens holds a B.A. in Economics from The University of the South – Sewanee and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington.Founded 63 years ago, Susser Bank has operated under the ownership and direction of Susser Banc Holdings Corporation since 2018.Susser Bank is a Texas-based company offering a full suite of personal and commercial banking solutions with offices across Texas – Dallas, Arlington, Austin, Bedford, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Garland, Houston, Plano, Round Rock and San Antonio. The company is a diversified bank with robust capital, liquidity, and leading-edge technology led by the Susser family and a legacy of six generations of Texas entrepreneurs. Susser Bank is dedicated to building long-term client relationships and providing outstanding financial solutions that make Texas stronger. More information is available at susserbank.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.