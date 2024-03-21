JFK Airport Chooses LOGIPIX for Airside Virtual Ramp Control System
SYSTEM WILL ASSIST GATE CONTROLLERS WITH HIGH-RESOLUTION PANORAMIC VIEWS AND AUGMENTED REALITY-ENHANCED VISUAL DISPLAYS.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JFK Millennium Partners, the consortium leading a $4.2 billion redevelopment at JFK International Airport, has selected LOGIPIX US Corporation to implement an advanced Virtual Ramp Control System at the new JFK Terminal 6. This pioneering technology promises to revolutionize airport operations by enhancing security, efficiency, and safety on the ground.
LOGIPIX, a global leader in high-resolution intelligent computer vision solutions, was chosen after a rigorous selection process for its advanced capabilities and track record of successful implementations in high-volume commercial airside environments, such as LaGuardia Airport.
The Virtual Ramp Control System will leverage LOGIPIX' innovative multi-sensor panoramic video technology and Airside Augmented Reality Solution (LAARS) software to provide monitoring and analysis of ground activities with live object classification and tracking, supporting the Terminal 6 gate operations center. Integrating high-resolution cameras, intelligent AI analytics, and advanced control features, the system will enhance the efficiency of aircraft management with real time decision-making support and improved situational awareness.
"We are thrilled to work with JFK Millennium Partners to deploy our Virtual Ramp Control System," said Mike Broggie, President of LOGIPIX US Corporation. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of modern airports, and we are confident that our technology will contribute to JFK’s innovative transformation into a world-class facility."
Implementation of the Virtual Ramp Control System will occur in two phases during construction of Terminal 6.
About Logipix US Corporation
LOGIPIX US Corporation is the exclusive Americas distributor and service organization for LOGIPIX, a market leader and manufacturer of high-resolution panoramic computer vision technology with applications for critical infrastructure, traffic violation detection, aerospace/defense, and airport airside monitoring. LOGIPIX is trusted by customers worldwide for their advanced imaging capabilities and exceptional performance. To learn more, visit logipix.com
About JFK Millennium Partners
JFK Millennium Partners is a consortium that includes Vantage Airport Group, an industry leading investor, developer, and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer, and manager of infrastructure assets; New York real estate operating company RXR; and Queens-based JetBlue Airways, New York’s Hometown Airline®️. More information is available at anewjfk.com
