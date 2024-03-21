Compost Under the Canopy: Ephemeral Art for Earth Day at Sequoia Park

This is a press release from the Ink People Center for the Arts:

To celebrate Earth Day, Maker’s Apron Creative Reuse will present Compost Under the Canopy, a temporary mural installation in Sequoia Park, Sunday April 21st, 2024. Art starts at 9:00 a.m., finishes at noon, and by sundown it will be gone.

Artists will use fresh compostable plant materials to transform the trail in Sequoia Park into a colorful art walk under the ancient canopy. The community will enjoy beautiful art in a vibrant, peaceful setting while learning about the often overlooked fourth “R” of waste reduction: ROT! Each art tile is sponsored by the community and created by a local artist. All sponsorship proceeds will support the Maker’s Apron creative reuse education programs, bringing the Four R’s of waste reduction … Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rot! … to kids and adults.

Artists will create an eclectic string of colorful art tiles all out of fresh (not yet rotting) compostable materials on the trail in Sequoia Park behind the Zoo. After photos, and an afternoon being admired by eco-art fans, at sundown, everything will be swept into the big green bin to become plant food. You can see it in person before it’s gone either from the ground on the public trail, or from above with your admission to the Sequoia Park Zoo and Redwood Skywalk.

Find schedule, directions, artist sign ups and sponsorship links at makersapron.org. Maker’s Apron Creative Reuse is a DreamMaker Project of the Ink People Center for the Arts.