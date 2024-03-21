Submit Release
California is clearing criminal records — including violent crimes — to offer second chances

Under Senate Bill 731, Californians with most kinds of felony convictions, including violent crimes, can ask for their records to be cleared. To be eligible, applicants must have fully served their sentences, including probation, and gone two years without being re-arrested.

