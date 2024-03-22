DruvStar Announces Launch of vCISO and vCSM Services, Expanding Its Cybersecurity Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, an innovative technology company with cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the formal launch of its Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) and Virtual Cybersecurity Manager (vCSM) services. Building on its commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity defenses, DruvStar's new offerings are designed to meet the evolving security needs of large corporations and emerging businesses alike.

The vCISO service is tailored for organizations with complex security requirements, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including a strategic cybersecurity roadmap, incident response planning, and continuous review of the IT landscape. With direct access to seasoned cybersecurity experts, businesses can fortify their defenses more effectively than ever.

On the other hand, the vCSM service is crafted for emerging businesses, focusing on risk management, regulatory compliance support, and quarterly security reporting, among other critical functions. This service ensures that mid-size and growing companies can navigate the cybersecurity landscape with the same expertise and diligence as their larger counterparts.

Both services underscore DruvStar's commitment to customized cybersecurity strategies, providing tailored solutions that align with each organization’s unique needs. From proactive security measures to excellent governance practices, DruvStar's vCISO and vCSM services are at the forefront of combating cyber threats.

“DruvStar specializes in providing cybersecurity and data security services, with a particular focus on the gaming industry. In the current environment, cyber-attacks such as ransomware are becoming more frequent, making DruvStar's offerings increasingly relevant. DruvStar's services are essential in safeguarding against data breaches and cyber-attacks, and we are proud to be associated with such a reputable organization.” said General Manager of Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, Eric Barbaro

"With the launch of our vCISO and vCSM services, DruvStar is reinforcing its position as a cybersecurity pioneer, offering unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions that address the specific needs of businesses in today’s digital age. We consistently see a desire to implement cybersecurity programs, but the lack of available talent hinders effective implementation," said Manjit Gombra Singh, CEO of DruvStar. "We are excited to use these products to transform the cybersecurity posture of our clients, making them more resilient against the ever-growing cyber threat landscape."

About DruvStar
DruvStar specializes in cybersecurity and data protection for the gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries, safeguarding assets in cloud, on-premises, remote, and hybrid environments. With a mission to bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity to small and medium businesses, DruvStar draws on over 100 years of combined industry experience. At its core is a certified, Vegas-based Security Operations Center (SOC) operating 24/7 to respond to cyber threats preemptively. DruvStar offers a comprehensive suite of services, including security assessment, governance, risk management, and AI-driven cybersecurity products for data safety, ensuring robust protection in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

