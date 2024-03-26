Huffmaster Promotes Terita McKenzie to Director of HR/Chief of Staff
EINPresswire.com/ -- Huffmaster Management (Huffmaster), the provider of choice for Fortune 500 companies seeking strike services, industrial staffing, healthcare staffing, security services, and more, today announced the promotion of Terita McKenzie to the position of Director of HR/Chief of Staff. In her new role, she will oversee management teams across various departments, manage legal affairs, and handle all HR functions under the expansive Huffmaster umbrella, which includes Huffmaster Management, Inc., Huffmaster Crisis Response, Inc., and Huffmaster Driver Staffing, LLC.
“McKenzie’s tenure at Huffmaster has been marked by her adept handling of complex challenges, consistently devising strategies that benefit both the company and its employees,” said Trevor Fandale, President at Huffmaster. “Her ability to embrace and conquer new tasks has been a testament to her dynamic and high-performing nature in the field of human resources.”
McKenzie brings over five years of experience in corporate administration, human capital management, and organizational development to her new position. Her career has been distinguished by her leadership in program management initiatives, process improvement, talent acquisition, and cross-functional collaboration. McKenzie’s past roles include Human Resources Manager at HARMONY Center for Surgery of the Ears, Nose, and Throat, as well as Senior Human Resources Generalist/Immigration Specialist at GalaxE.Solutions, and HR Generalist Supervisor at Relevar Home Care.
In her new role, McKenzie will consolidate various job functions as a key to increasing efficiency within the company—enabling team members to focus more intently on their primary responsibilities. In addition, she will strengthen a culture that is fair, diverse, and inclusive.
"I am deeply honored to step into the Director of HR/Chief of Staff role at Huffmaster. This promotion reflects my commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth and underscores Huffmaster’s dedication to fostering a culture that values diversity, inclusivity, and the well-being of every team member,” said McKenzie.
About Huffmaster
As the nation's first single-source strike services agency, Huffmaster believes in “Keeping Business in Business™.” As clients' needs have grown, the company has developed solutions leveraging the latest technology to offer a comprehensive range of services, including contingency planning, replacement personnel, and security, to ensure business continuity. Today, Huffmaster’s clients include Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-sized businesses.
Betsey Rogers
