Bryan Wells Named New Managing Partner at Kaye/Bassman International

From experience, everyone wants to work with people they like and trust.” — Bryan Wells

PLANO, TX, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaye/Bassman International Corp., a leading executive search firm, is proud to announce Bryan Wells' appointment as Managing Partner within the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology recruiting practice.

Bryan brings nearly 15 years of diversified expertise in executive recruitment, particularly in life sciences. A steadfast commitment to excellence has marked his career, as has a passion for connecting exceptional talent with visionary organizations. He has a proven track record of success and has become a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

"It has been an incredible journey helping Bryan in our Sanford Rose Associates network as the owner of Dark Horse Talent. Bryan's expertise in his niche is second to none. However, Bryan's personal qualities made his ascent to Managing Partner and owner in our business so rewarding. We are so fortunate to have brought his unique market mastery to the industry's most tenured life sciences search team," commented Jeff Kaye, Co-CEO of Kaye/Bassman International.

Before joining Kaye/Bassman, Bryan served as the Founder and Managing Director of Dark Horse Talent, where he specialized in recruiting in the bioinformatics and computational biology market. With a keen eye for matching biotechnology talent with their ideal roles, Bryan transformed challenges into opportunities, earning accolades for his strategic approach and unwavering dedication to client success.

"Bryan Wells is the clear industry leader in filling roles in Data Science, Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, and Machine Learning. He is a perfect strategic fit for Kaye/Bassman's mission in pharma and biotech. Still, more importantly, Bryan is a perfect cultural fit," says Michael Pietrack, Managing Director of Kaye/Bassman Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology practice.

Bryan's expertise and leadership will be invaluable in expanding Kaye/Bassman's reach and impact. In his new role, Bryan will focus on recruiting top talent for critical roles within bioinformatics and computational biology. His strategic thinking, drive to build long-term relationships, and commitment to delivering unparalleled recruitment services will be instrumental in driving success for both clients and candidates.

"From experience, everyone wants to work with people they like and trust. I've known the Sanford Rose Associates network family for most of my career, so it was an easy decision to join forces with this already existing team of rockstar recruiters from various niches within the same industry. My area of recruitment adds tremendous value to any life sciences recruitment company, but there was only one team I wanted to go further faster with. I'm honored to be joining this group and can't wait to see the impact we make," says Bryan Wells, Managing Partner of Kaye/Bassman Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology practice.

For more information about Kaye/Bassman International and its Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology team, please visit: https://www.kbic.com/recruiting/pharmaceutical-biotechnology

About Kaye/Bassman International

With over 30 recruiting practice areas, Kaye/Bassman International specializes in the ideal talent acquisition model serving specific functional areas, industry sectors, position levels, and geographic locations. The firm is flexible in customizing the process, relationship, and terms to the unique needs and expectations of its clients. The Kaye/Bassman International Client Focused Search ® approach combined with the industry-leading Market Mastery Model enables the firm to identify, attract, evaluate, and acquire the right candidates, leadership, and key contributors for its client’s most urgent and critical hiring needs.

Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

Chief Marketing Officer

972.931.5242

www.kbic.com