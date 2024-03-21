Bauer wins big at 2024 Commercial Radio News Awards

Following a record number of nominees this year, Bauer Media Audio UK News Teams have won gold in seven of the twelve categories at this year’s Commercial Radio News Awards. The ceremony, which took place at the West London HQ Of Sky News, also saw Bauer journalists and teams runners up in the remaining five categories.

As well as taking home Newsreader of the Year (National and Regional), Bauer journalists also won Newcomer of the Year, Best News Special or Campaign, Best Sports Coverage and News Team of the Year.

John Pickford, Bauer News Editor in Chief said ‘What an amazing result for our News Teams at the Commercial Radio Awards. It shows how Bauer’s investment in local news and our delivery of quality news on iconic music stations by highly talented teams and individuals is recognised and appreciated by the media professionals who have judged the awards.’

Bauer Media Audio’s West Yorkshire News Team was named ‘News Team of the Year’ in the ‘over 1.5m TSA’ category with judges admiring a ‘small team who were happy to leave the newsroom, make difficult issues accessible and create some lively and exciting audio.’

The ‘News Team of the Year’ in the ‘under 1.5m TSA’ category was Bauer’s North Yorkshire News Team. The judges cited ‘a creative, innovative team who aren’t afraid to do things differently, who ask challenging questions and who investigate the stories that matter to their audience.’

Clyde 1’s coverage of the managerial change at Celtic FC last year was rewarded with the ‘Best Sports Coverage’ award. The judges said the team was ‘right on top of the story’ of Ange Postecoglou’s departure and the return of Brendan Rodgers to Glasgow, demonstrating a good range of journalism.’

Bauer’s North West News Team won the ‘Best News Special or Campaign’ award for its ‘Face the Family’ entry which was launched in response to the refusal of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer to face her family at his sentencing. The judges said it was ‘an outstanding example of a radio team reacting to reflect the views of its listeners and making a difference.’ The campaign succeeded in gaining the support of the Prime Minister and being included in the King’s Speech.

Aileen O’Sullivan was named ‘National Newsreader of the Year.’ The KISS and Greatest Hits Radio broadcaster ‘displays real craft in her bulletins with great scripting, creative use of audio and story selection to suit the target audience’ according to the judges.

The ‘Regional Newsreader of the Year’ was Micky Welch from Metro Radio who was described as ‘a breath of fresh air, with a unique style oozing personality with his memorable and passionate approach to newsreading and storytelling.’

The ‘Newcomer of the Year’ award was presented to Olivia Célina Davies from Bauer’s North West News Team. ‘Olivia’s reporting drips with atmosphere, enthusiasm and personality’ according to the judges who praised her ‘immersive reporting.’

Jim Foulger, Head of News and Sport, England and Wales commented: “Incredible! What a night! It has never been tougher to be a journalist, being the first to tell engaging stories in local areas up and down the country. In that context, it’s inspiring to hear the quality of news journalism on display at the Commercial Radio News Awards. This outstanding recognition from respected judges highlights the extent of the passion, teamwork, creativity, determination and good humour that our Bauer audio journalists put into informing and updating the huge audiences that enjoy our much-loved radio stations.”