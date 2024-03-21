PUBLIC WITNESS HEARING IN VERSANT RATE CASE CHANGED TO REMOTE ONLY

March 21, 2024

Due to today's storm and the closing of the NMCC campus, todays public witness hearing will take place remotely only. Log-in information can be found below.

Microsoft Teams meeting https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NjEzMDlmMmQtNTZjNi00MWI0LWEwOGItNzBkZjE5YWQ5NGI2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22413fa8ab-207d-4b62-9bcd-ea1a8f2f864e%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22963169ca-a5e4-4c29-bedf-fcda870be8cd%22%7d

Meeting ID: 233 491 480 27 Passcode: JZ7K7B Download Teams | Join on the web Or call in (audio only) +1 207-209-4724,,867183932# United States, Portland Phone Conference ID: 867 183 932#

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov