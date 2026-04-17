MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION URGES MAINERS TO CALL 811 BEFORE DIGGING

April 17, 2026

Hallowell, Maine - As warmer weather brings a surge in outdoor projects across the state, the Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) is reminding homeowners, contractors, and anyone planning to use a mechanical device to dig that they are required by law to call 811, Maine's "Call Before You Dig" number, at least three business days before beginning any excavation. The reminder comes as Governor Janet Mills has issued a proclamation designating May as Safe Digging Month in Maine.

In her proclamation, Governor Mills recognized that damage to underground facilities, including pipes, mains, cables, and conduits, can result in dangerous and costly consequences: leaks, fires, explosions, injuries, environmental mishaps, and the disruption of vital utilities that communities depend on every day.

Whether you are a homeowner putting in a garden fence or a contractor breaking ground on a large project, one phone call to 811 at least three days before you dig can prevent a tragedy, said Philip L. Bartlett II, Chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Damaging a buried gas line, electrical cable, or water main doesnt just put the person digging at risk - it can endanger neighbors, disrupt essential services, and result in significant liability. This type of damage is often entirely preventable when those who dig take the simple, required step of calling 811 before breaking ground.

When a caller dials 811, Maines underground utility notification system coordinates with member utilities to locate and mark buried lines, including gas, electric, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure, at no cost to the caller. Under Maine law, anyone who intends to excavate using a mechanical device must provide notification at least three full business days in advance, giving utilities adequate time to mark lines accurately and safely. The three-day advance notification requirement applies to any person or entity planning to excavate using a mechanical device, including backhoes, trenching equipment, or other powered machinery. Hand digging or other non-mechanical methods are not subject to the mechanical excavation notification requirement, though the Commission strongly encourages all Mainers to call 811 regardless of the type of digging they plan to undertake.

During Safe Digging Month and throughout the year, the Commission encourages all residents and contractors to make 811 their first call before starting any outdoor digging project. For more information about Maines safe digging requirements and resources, visit www.DigSafe.com or www.maine.gov/mpuc.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water, and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for ratepayers and utilities, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

The Damage Prevention section of the Commissions Consumer Assistance and Safety Division (CASD) is charged with enforcing Maines underground facilities damage prevention law, called the Dig Safe Law (23 M.R.S. 3360-A). This law is intended to prevent damage to underground utility facilities such as gas lines, water lines, or underground telecommunications and electric cables resulting from excavation.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov