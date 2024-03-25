AUTHOR, CALVIN FISHER’S BOOK ‘THE NORTHFIELD SAGA - STORM WARNING’ WINS ACCOLADES AT THE 2024 REGIONAL BOOK FESTIVALS
~Wins the TOP spot in Great Southwest Book Festival and receives Honorable Mention in Great Northwest Book Festival~
I am humbled and honored to receive these prestigious awards. Writing the book has been a labor of love, and I'm thrilled to see it resonate with readers and critics alike.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Author Calvin Fisher’s dystopian sci-fi thriller ‘‘THE NORTHFIELD SAGA: STORM WARNING clinched top honors at both the Great Southwest Book Festival (Winner in the ‘General Fiction category) and Great Northwest Book Festival (Honorable Mention in the ‘General Fiction category), solidifying its place as a distinguished work of literature.
— Award-winning author, Calvin Fisher
‘The Northfield Saga: Storm Warning’ is the follow-up book to the thrilling second novel ‘The Northfield Saga: Stormrise’ and the debut book ‘The Northfield Saga: Apocalypse Bounty’. An excellent sequel to an amazing series, Calvin’s book has been recognized for its captivating narrative, compelling characters, and its ability to resonate deeply with readers across regions and demographics.
The Great Northwest Book Festival and the Great Southwest Book Festival celebrate excellence in literature, showcasing exceptional works from authors spanning the North American landscape. Winning accolades at both festivals underscores the universal appeal of Calvin’s book.
Calvin Fisher, the creative force behind ‘The Northfield Saga: Storm Warning’, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I am humbled and honored to receive these prestigious awards. Writing the book has been a labor of love, and I'm thrilled to see it resonate with readers and critics alike."
The book is a great page-turner with nonstop action, as it follows the story of Mark Northfield and Geralt Salb who have escaped New Medea with Stormrise, but they are far from unscathed. Geralt Salb has received grievous injuries, and his life hangs in the balance. General Arkland is determined to destroy Stormrise, and he is willing to use every tool at his disposal. He fights not merely with guns. He also employs psychological warfare. If he drives the populace to apathy, then Stormrise will have no power. Mark Northfield hopes for the light, but things only seem to grow darker. It is a battle of men, a battle of time, and a battle of wills, to secure the fate of New Medea and declare a vision for the post-apocalyptic future. The book has garnered widespread acclaim since its release.
This double win at the Great Northwest Book Festival and the Great Southwest Book Festival further solidifies Calvin's position as a rising star in the sci-fi world and emphasizes the book's enduring impact on readers across the nation.
For more information about ‘The Northfield Saga: Storm Warning’ or Calvin Fisher, please visit the author at https://bit.ly/Calvinbooks.
Shaili Priya/ Jeff Johnson
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram