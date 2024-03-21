No Cost ‘Envirothon KickStarter Kits’ Available to Maine Educators/Schools

Do you want to engage students in learning about Maine’s Natural Resources? Do you want to promote outdoor education? Do you want access to environmental science equipment? Do you want to provide students with more opportunities to master the Maine Science and Technology Learning Results Standards? The Envirothon KickStarter Program may be for you.

Through a collaboration between the Maine Association of Conservations Districts and the Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon Team, an Envirothon KickStarter Program is available to organizations that have not had teams compete in the last 2 years.

Available through a Diversity Grant from the U.S. Forest Service, the National Conservation Foundation, and the NCF Envirothon, the KickStarter Kits are intended to provide resources to help new advisors teach students content and skills related to preparing for an Envirothon Competition.

The Kits will include materials such as a Biltmore Log Scale Stick, Trees of Maine book, soil testing materials, water data sampling materials, and other supplies for environmental science. It is expected that organizations receiving Envirothon Starter kits will organize a team to compete in the 2024 or 2025 Envirothon and the kits will be available this spring through 2025 or until the funds are depleted.

Additionally, as part of the Envirothon KickStarter program, there will be online training for any advisors and students to help them learn about Envirothon, including newly formed and veteran teams. Teachers may receive contact hours towards recertification for participation.

For more information about Envirothon or the Envirothon KickStarter Program, you may email Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon Advisor Rob Taylor at rtaylor@rsu73.com.

More information on the Envirothon and how to register: