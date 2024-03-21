Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Nursing Facility Administrators Advisory Committee

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has appointed Carla Smith to the Nursing Facility Administrations Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor has reappointed Amanda Burnett and appointed Donna Stauber, Ph.D., and Audrey Ramsbacher for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Committee provides the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services with recommendations for licensure sanctions and rule changes for the Nursing Facility Administrator Licensing Program.

Carla Smith of Midland retired with over two decades of experience working for Southwestern Bell Telephone. She is the board president of Luke 22:32 Ministries at True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church and serves as the executive assistant to the pastor.

Amanda Burnett of Bastrop is the chief operating officer for Hospice Brazos Valley, where she oversees three office branches serving patients in a total of seventeen Texas counties. She has served as vice president and administrator for multiple nursing facilities across Texas. Additionally, she is a certified grief counselor and private professional guardian through Texas Judicial Branch Certification Commission. Burnett received a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions and Business Administration from The University of Texas at Tyler.

Donna Stauber, Ph.D., of China Spring is the system program manager of Faith Community Health at Baylor Scott & White Health. She is a member of the Deans Advisory Council at Texas A&M University School of Education, American Public Health Association, and the American Hospital Association. Additionally, she is the former president of the Texas Society for Public Health. Stauber received a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Texas A&M University, a Master of Science in Education from Baylor University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Community Health Education from Texas Women’s University.

Audrey Ramsbacher of San Antonio was a licensed social worker in various long-term care and medical facilities for over 25 years. She also spent over 18 years as a licensed nursing home administrator. She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the San Antonio Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She is a former member of the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners and volunteer with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Alzheimer’s Association. Ramsbacher received a Bachelor of Science in Social Work Education from Mankato State University and a certificate in Long Term Care Administration from Texas State University